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Moto Guzzi V85 TT vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V85 tt Speed triple 1200
BrandMoto GuzziTriumph
Price₹ 15.4 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1160 cc
Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L15.5 litres
Saddle Height
828 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
165 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
76 PS @ 7500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
77 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain drive-
Displacement
853 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
84 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
High strength steel tubular frameAluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Rear Suspension
Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preloadOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preloadOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Seat Type
Single-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,21,42219,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
15,40,00017,95,000
RTO
1,35,2001,43,600
Insurance
46,22246,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,00042,656

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