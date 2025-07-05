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Moto Guzzi V85 TT vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V85 tt Rocket 3
BrandMoto GuzziTriumph
Price₹ 15.4 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc2458 cc
Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS182 PS PS

Filters
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Front Right View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L18 L
Saddle Height
828 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
165 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
76 PS @ 7500 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
77 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveShaft Drive
Displacement
853 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
High strength steel tubular frame-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preloadFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preloadShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,21,42226,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
15,40,00024,03,100
RTO
1,35,2001,92,248
Insurance
46,22255,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,00056,978

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