In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V85 tt
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Moto Guzzi
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|182 PS PS