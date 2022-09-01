In 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less