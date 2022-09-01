Saved Articles

Moto Guzzi V85 TT vs Suzuki Katana

In 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Stroke
77 mm59 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc999 cc
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,21,42215,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
15,40,00013,61,000
RTO
1,35,2001,08,880
Insurance
46,22239,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,00032,435

