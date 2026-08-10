In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Speedstar up to 70-80 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Merico Speedstar vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico speedstar
|Ego li
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 53,692
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours