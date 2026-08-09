In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Merico Speedstar vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico speedstar
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 53,692
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-