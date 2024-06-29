HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMerico Speedstar vs Zepop

Merico Electric Merico Speedstar vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Speedstar up to 70-80 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour.
Merico Speedstar vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Merico speedstar Zepop
BrandMerico ElectricRowwet
Price₹ 53,692₹ 61,770
Range70-80 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Filters
Merico Speedstar
Merico Electric Merico Speedstar
Speedstar STD
₹53,692*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Max Speed
-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Total Weight
95 kg-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Length
1850 mm-
Wheelbase
1360 mm-
Kerb Weight
59.9 kg-
Height
1130 mm-
Width
610 mm-
Underseat storage
8.2 L-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLAlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,69265,338
Ex-Showroom Price
53,69261,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1541,404

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The announcement marks Castrol’s foray into the new energy business
    Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro
    29 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    Despite growing tariffs on Chinese EVs, experts predict that Chinese four wheelers will dominate the global car market by 2030 (file photo of a BYD showroom used for representational purposes.)
    China poised to dominate global auto market by 2030: Experts
    30 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     