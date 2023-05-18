In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at 53,692 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Speedstar up to 70-80 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less