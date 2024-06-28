In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Speedstar up to 70-80 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour.
Merico Speedstar vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico speedstar
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 53,692
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|54 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.