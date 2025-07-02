In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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