In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-