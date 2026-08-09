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HomeCompare BikesMerico Fashia vs Urban Club 125

Merico Electric Merico Fashia vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Merico fashia Urban club 125
BrandMerico ElectricVespa
Price₹ 61,311₹ 91,259
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Merico Fashia
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Fashia STD
₹61,311*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Merico Electric Merico Fashia Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
94.12 kg-
Load Capacity
150 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
210 mm155 mm
Length
1760 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
58.60 kg115 kg
Height
1260 mm1140 mm
Width
680 mm690 mm
Underseat storage
0.5 LYes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10,Rear :-3-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Max Speed
-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular FrameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Theft ProtectionAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLAMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,3111,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
61,31194,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
06,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3172,339

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