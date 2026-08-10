In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Fashia up to 70-80 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Merico Fashia vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Ego li
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours