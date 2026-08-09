In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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