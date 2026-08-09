In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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