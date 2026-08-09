In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Radeon
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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