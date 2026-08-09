In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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