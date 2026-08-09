In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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