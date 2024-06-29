In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Fashia up to 70-80 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour.
Merico Fashia vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.