In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Avenis
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-