In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Merico Fashia vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Access 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-