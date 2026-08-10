In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Merico Fashia up to 70-80 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Merico Fashia vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico fashia
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 61,311
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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