In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Fashia or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at 61,311 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price).
The range of Merico Fashia up to 70-80 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour.
PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
