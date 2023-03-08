In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Evanka vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-