In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Evanka or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Evanka up to 60-80 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Evanka in 1 colour.
Merico Evanka vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico evanka
|Nexa
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.