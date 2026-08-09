In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Evanka vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-