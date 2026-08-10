In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Evanka vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Notte125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-