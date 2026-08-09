In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Evanka vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-