In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evanka up to 87 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Evanka vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|87 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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