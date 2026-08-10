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Merico Electric Evanka vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evanka up to 87 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Evanka vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evanka Ego li
BrandMerico ElectricUjaas Energy
Price₹ 62,505₹ 53,880
Range87 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V1.5 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
Evanka
Merico Electric Evanka
Evanka STD
₹62,505*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Merico Electric Evanka Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Height
1280 mm-
Kerb Weight
58.5 kg-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
85 km75 km
Max Speed
45 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Theft ProtectionWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
8.2 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,50557,220
Ex-Showroom Price
62,50553,880
RTO
00
Insurance
03,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3431,229

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