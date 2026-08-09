In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Evanka vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-