In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Evanka vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-