In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Evanka vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-