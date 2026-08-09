In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Evanka vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-