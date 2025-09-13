In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Evanka vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evanka
|Avenis
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 62,505
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|87 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-