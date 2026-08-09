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Merico Electric Evanka vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 Merico Electric Evanka or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evanka up to 87 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Evanka vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evanka Sa 2000
BrandMerico ElectricStella Automobili
Price₹ 62,505₹ 86,000
Range87 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V-
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
Evanka
Merico Electric Evanka
Evanka STD
₹62,505*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
1800 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Height
1280 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
58.5 kg-
Width
700 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
85 km60-70 km
Max Speed
45 kmph70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
8.2 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,50589,861
Ex-Showroom Price
62,50586,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3431,931

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