HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMerico Evanka vs QV60

Merico Electric Merico Evanka vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Merico Electric Merico Evanka or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Merico Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Merico Evanka up to 60-80 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Merico Electric offers the Merico Evanka in 1 colour.
Merico Evanka vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Merico evanka Qv60
BrandMerico ElectricNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 62,505₹ 54,625
Range60-80 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Merico Evanka
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
Evanka STD
₹62,505*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Max Speed
-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Total Weight
93.5 kg-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
220 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
58.5 kg70 kg
Height
1280 mm1110 mm
Width
700 mm-
Underseat storage
8.2 L-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Clock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,50558,350
Ex-Showroom Price
62,50554,625
RTO
00
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3431,254

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    Toyota is reportedly planning to build a fully owned Shanghai plant for EV production amid declining sales due to a price war and heavy competition from Chinese rivals.
    Toyota said to seek Shanghai plant for making Lexus EVs. Check details.
    30 Jun 2024
    Despite growing tariffs on Chinese EVs, experts predict that Chinese four wheelers will dominate the global car market by 2030 (file photo of a BYD showroom used for representational purposes.)
    China poised to dominate global auto market by 2030: Experts
    30 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     