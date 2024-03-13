In 2026 Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Eagle-100(6.0) vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eagle-100(6.0)
|Xl100
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 49,781
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-