In 2026 Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Eagle-100(6.0) vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eagle-100(6.0)
|Sport
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 49,781
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-