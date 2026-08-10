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HomeCompare BikesEagle-100(6.0) vs Zest 110

Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Eagle-100(6.0) has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Eagle-100(6.0) vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eagle-100(6.0) Zest 110
BrandMerico ElectricTVS
Price₹ 49,781₹ 70,600
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Eagle-100(6.0)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
STD
₹49,781*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1800 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm1250 mm
Height
1115 mm1139 mm
Kerb Weight
59 kg103 kg
Width
610 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
68 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 digree-
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
7.93 L19
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
60 V12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,05482,675
Ex-Showroom Price
49,78170,600
RTO
05,648
Insurance
3,2736,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1401,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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