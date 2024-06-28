HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesEagle-100(6.0) vs Rafiki

Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eagle-100(6.0) up to 68 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Eagle-100(6.0) vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eagle-100(6.0) Rafiki
BrandMerico ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 49,781₹ 69,999
Range68 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Eagle-100(6.0)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
STD
₹49,781*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1800 mm1700 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Height
1115 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
59 kg62 kg
Width
610 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 digree-
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
7.93 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,05473,600
Ex-Showroom Price
49,78169,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2733,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1401,581

