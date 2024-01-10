In 2024 Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at 49,781 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less