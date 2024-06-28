HT Auto
In 2024 Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at Rs. 49,781 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eagle-100(6.0) up to 68 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eagle-100(6.0) Accelero x-pro
BrandMerico ElectricNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 49,781₹ 58,100
Range68 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1280 mm
Height
1115 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
59 kg86 kg
Width
610 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 digree15 Degree
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
7.93 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V1.68 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,05461,508
Ex-Showroom Price
49,78158,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2733,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1401,322

