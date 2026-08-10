In 2026 Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at Rs. 42,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eagle-100(4.8) up to 65 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Eagle-100(4.8) vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eagle-100(4.8)
|Ego li
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 42,850
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|65 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|3-4 Hours