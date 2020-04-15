HT Auto
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) vs TVS Jupiter

Eagle-100(4.8)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
STD
₹42,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
STD
₹63,511*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,01179,074
Ex-Showroom Price
42,85065,497
RTO
05,806
Insurance
3,1615,322
Accessories Charges
02,449
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,699
Expert Reviews
Verdict

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from  73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.

TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review

