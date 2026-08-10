In 2026 Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at Rs. 42,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Eagle-100(4.8) up to 65 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Eagle-100(4.8) vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eagle-100(4.8)
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 42,850
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|65 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-