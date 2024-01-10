Saved Articles

Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) vs Odysse Electric Racer

In 2024 Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Eagle-100(4.8)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
STD
₹42,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Odysse Electric Racer
STD
₹59,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,01159,500
Ex-Showroom Price
42,85059,500
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,278

