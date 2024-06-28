HT Auto
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at Rs. 42,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eagle-100(4.8) up to 65 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Eagle-100(4.8) vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eagle-100(4.8) Qv60
BrandMerico ElectricNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 42,850₹ 54,625
Range65 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Eagle-100(4.8)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
STD
₹42,850*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
55 kg70 kg
Height
1115 mm1110 mm
Width
610 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 digree12 Degree
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
7.93 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V1.92 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,01158,350
Ex-Showroom Price
42,85054,625
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1613,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,254

