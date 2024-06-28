HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesEagle-100(4.8) vs Accelero X-Pro

Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at Rs. 42,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eagle-100(4.8) up to 65 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Eagle-100(4.8) vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eagle-100(4.8) Accelero x-pro
BrandMerico ElectricNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 42,850₹ 58,100
Range65 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Eagle-100(4.8)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
STD
₹42,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
185 mm200 mm
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
55 kg86 kg
Height
1115 mm1110 mm
Width
610 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 digree15 Degree
Additional Features
Theft Protection-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
7.93 L-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V1.68 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,01161,508
Ex-Showroom Price
42,85058,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1613,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,322

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be the second offering based on the new Himalayan 450 platform
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 teased for the first time. Global debut on July 17
    28 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
    Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
    27 Jun 2024
    Both PPF and ceramic coating offer long-lasting paint protection in the long run over the good ol' wax polish
    PPF vs Ceramic Coating: Which paint protection does your car need?
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     