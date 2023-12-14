In 2023 Matter Aera or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Matter Aera or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aera engine makes power and torque 10000 & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less