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Matter Aera vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Matter Aera or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Aera vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Adventure [2024]
BrandMatterYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-33.07 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Brand Name View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Right Side View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm-
Wheelbase
1355 mm1465 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg187 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
172 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph140 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
4 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lights-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0222,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,98,111
RTO
015,848
Insurance
20,71412,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3854,857

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