In 2026 Matter Aera or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Aera vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aera
|Roadster
|Brand
|Matter
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Range
|172 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|29.06 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-