Matter Aera vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
10000-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed6-Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,3641,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
9,36510,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9413,919

